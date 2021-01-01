 Loading…

  Fatso (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
Indica

Fatso (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Fatso (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Fatso

Fatso
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

