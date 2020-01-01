 Loading…

Firewalker OG 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Firewalker OG 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this strain

Firewalker OG

Firewalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Firewalker OG is a sativa-dominant cross between Skywalker and Fire OG that is spicy with hints of flowers and hash. This strain is ideal for daytime use as you will feel full of energy and ready to take on the day. It also has many medicinal qualities, making it potentially beneficial for patients who are suffering from depression, muscle spasms, mood disorders, and anorexia.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.