  3. Mazar x Blueberry
Hybrid

4.3 1000 reviews

Mazar x Blueberry

aka Skywalker, Blueberry x Mazar

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1000 reviews

Mazar x Blueberry

Mazar x Blueberry is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.

 

Effects

712 people reported 5699 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 48%
Pain 40%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Mazar x Blueberry
First strain child
Sky Lotus
child
Second strain child
Yoda's Brain
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

