  3. Fire OG
Hybrid

4.4 1060 reviews

Fire OG

aka Fire OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 89 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1060 reviews

Fire OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

700 people reported 5281 effects
Relaxed 55%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 29%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

1,060

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Fire OG
First strain child
White Dawg Fire OG
child
Second strain child
Pele's Fire OG
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

