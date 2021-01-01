 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Sugar)
Indica

God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review