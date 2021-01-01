Jupiter OG (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
About this product
One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Jupiter OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.
