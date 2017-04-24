Jetpacks
Jupiter OG (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
