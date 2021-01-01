 Loading…

  5. Lemon Jack (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)
Sativa

Lemon Jack (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.

