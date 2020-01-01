 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Outer Space (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Sativa

Outer Space (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Outer Space (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Outer Space (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Outer Space

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.