  5. Purple Martian 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Purple Martian 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Even Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Purple Martian

  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Martian Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Martian Mean Green. Its fluffy buds burst with fruity and berry aromas when broken apart, welcoming you to indulge in the euphoria Purple Martian Kush has to offer. Beginning in the head and radiating out to the rest of the body, this indica’s relaxing, blissful effects leave no muscles untouched.

