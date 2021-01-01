Purple Urkle (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.