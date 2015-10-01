Jetpacks
Purple Urkle (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher!
A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs!
Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.
A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs!
Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
896 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!