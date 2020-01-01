 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Space Cookies 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter
Space Cookies 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

by Jetpacks

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this strain

Space Cookies is a cross between GSC and a mystery Afghani landrace strain. It’s a well-balanced strain that is perfect for daytime relaxation—you are gonna feel happy and inclined to lounge in a hammock. It has enough of a kick to get your head in the clouds but not enough heavy to keep you fixed in one location. Somehow Space Cookies completely avoids the flavor profile typically associated with its parents. Instead of a kushy and doughy flavor profile (typical of GSC and Afghani strains), Space Cookies gives off a lot of pine and sweetness. Like most strains being developed today, this one was bred with THC potency in mind, so beginners should only need a little bit to get where they want to go.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.