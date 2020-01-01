Space Cookies is a cross between GSC and a mystery Afghani landrace strain. It’s a well-balanced strain that is perfect for daytime relaxation—you are gonna feel happy and inclined to lounge in a hammock. It has enough of a kick to get your head in the clouds but not enough heavy to keep you fixed in one location. Somehow Space Cookies completely avoids the flavor profile typically associated with its parents. Instead of a kushy and doughy flavor profile (typical of GSC and Afghani strains), Space Cookies gives off a lot of pine and sweetness. Like most strains being developed today, this one was bred with THC potency in mind, so beginners should only need a little bit to get where they want to go.