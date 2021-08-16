Space Cookies 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
Space Cookies is a cross between GSC and a mystery Afghani landrace strain. It’s a well-balanced strain that is perfect for daytime relaxation—you are gonna feel happy and inclined to lounge in a hammock. It has enough of a kick to get your head in the clouds but not enough heavy to keep you fixed in one location. Somehow Space Cookies completely avoids the flavor profile typically associated with its parents. Instead of a kushy and doughy flavor profile (typical of GSC and Afghani strains), Space Cookies gives off a lot of pine and sweetness. Like most strains being developed today, this one was bred with THC potency in mind, so beginners should only need a little bit to get where they want to go.
