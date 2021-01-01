Pot of Gold Gold PAX Era Pod .5g
About this product
Pot of Gold is a heavy indica that’ll get you in a super-relaxed state of mind. It’s earthy, fruity and known for a nice euphoric high; keep an eye out for leprechauns. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Pot of Gold
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.
