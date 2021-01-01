About this product

We’re feeling the classic OG gas, spice and pine notes in this hybrid grown on the Jetty Farm. The cross is a little heavy on the indica side but definitely has some sativa feels. Since it’s single source UNREFINED Live Resin, expect all that flavor to come through, along with an energizing high at the start and a finish that’s heavy-on-the-eyes. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.