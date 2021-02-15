About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this strain
Sky OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sky OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sky OG effects
