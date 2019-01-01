About this product
Give your favorite furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Fido enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with other Joy Organics CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. 30 treats per bag.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Joy Organics
Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.