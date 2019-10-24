 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Ju1ce Box Rosin Press

Ju1ce Box Rosin Press

by Ju1ceBox

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ju1ceBox Concentrates Solventless Ju1ce Box Rosin Press
Ju1ceBox Concentrates Solventless Ju1ce Box Rosin Press
Ju1ceBox Concentrates Solventless Ju1ce Box Rosin Press
Ju1ceBox Concentrates Solventless Ju1ce Box Rosin Press
Ju1ceBox Concentrates Solventless Ju1ce Box Rosin Press

$149.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Ju1ceBox Handheld Rosin Press is the modern solution for extracting best quality rosin in an efficient way without wasting your time. We guarantee that anyone can turn flower into rosin in under two minutes with only 1 press. We engineered our handheld rosin press with the perfect heat/time and pressure/surface area for the maximum achievable yield without a 2nd or 3rd press. Since this product is specifically designed for a normal consumer the size is kept compact and it is economically more suitable for rosin production at home than the connoisseur table tops or large rosin presses on the market today.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

blacklamp88

I bought this about 8 months ago and have used it almost everyday since. None of the concentrates at my local shop can compare to fresh rosin. Love this little guy!!

About this brand

Ju1ceBox Logo
Handheld Rosin Press