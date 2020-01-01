SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Galaxy Tornado The R.O.G. (Gun Metal) vaporizer pen for concentrates. Features include: Includes Tornado Coil, Adjustable Airflow, Temperature Controlled Battery (350°, 390°, 430°), Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb (Free Gift), Quartz Crystal Chamber, Dual Quartz Rods, Titanium Coil, Leak Proof Technology™(no clogging or leaking), 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Handmade, Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
Be the first to review this product.