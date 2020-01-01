 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Galaxy Tornado The R.O.G. (Gun Metal) Vaporizer

by KandyPens

$144.95MSRP

Galaxy Tornado The R.O.G. (Gun Metal) vaporizer pen for concentrates. Features include: Includes Tornado Coil, Adjustable Airflow, Temperature Controlled Battery (350°, 390°, 430°), Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb (Free Gift), Quartz Crystal Chamber, Dual Quartz Rods, Titanium Coil, Leak Proof Technology™(no clogging or leaking), 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Handmade, Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

About this brand

KandyPens Logo
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.