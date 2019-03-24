SweetOnion on March 24th, 2019

Rec'd the pen fast through the mail. Used customer service a few time for questions and they were very helpful. The pen works great. Using it is quick, easy and discreet. Heats up fast. The case is great for keeping everything all in one place and neatly organized. Since I usually have oil in the tank I store mine on its end so the oil doesn't seep out the mouth piece (though it does say it's leak proof. I've not had it leak but I still store it upright). I also kept the silicone cap for the battery end of the tank and store the tank with it on. Maybe some people toss it but it seemed like a good thing to keep. I like the weight of the pen. It is metal with a very solid feel. Filling the tank could be easier. You def. want the oil/distillate that you buy to have a fine needle on it. Watch that you don't lose (or shove into the tanker) the tiny clear gasket at the top of the pen tanker. For my light use a battery charge last for weeks. Charging time isn't super quick so if you go to use it and find the battery needs a charge you're going to need to find an alternative until it is ready. I have not used the coil chamber but have used the All-Quartz Coil-less Crystal Chamber for live resin. Hint: I find if I heat the pen up first it makes it easier to load the chamber with resin (makes it slide off the skillet easier). My only complaint about the chamber is the carb set-up. There are two carbs on the chamber and one on the mouth piece and they don't all line up. Seems to work best if you cover one carb on the chamber and the one on the mouth piece. Sesh mode is a nice feature. I have used disposable vape cartridges with it and they worked fine.