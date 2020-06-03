SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Awarded "Best Overall Vape Pen of 2018" by The Vape Guide Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10.5 cm tall) Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction All-Ceramic Heating Chamber with Ceramic Plate Dual Quartz Rods with Titanium Coils Atomizer Included (Free Upgrade) Temperature Controlled (320°, 350°, 390°, 430°) Powerful 320 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes Resin Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2) Micro-USB/Lightning Port Pass Through Charging Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift) Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift) Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
