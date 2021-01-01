 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Jack
Hybrid

Black Jack

by Kanebes

Write a review
Kanebes Cannabis Flower Black Jack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Kanebes Logo

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review