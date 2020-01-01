Kanha 1:1 CBD:THC Tranquility - 100mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tranquility is the delicious calm you've been seeking. These 1:1 gummies are formulated with Len May terpenes, which have been known to promote a restful night sleep, reduce anxiety, relieve nausea, and much more. Unwrap the power of tasty blueberries and raspberries infused with only the highest quality cannabis oils. Tranquility contains 50mg CBD and 50mg THC (1:1).
