Kanha NANO VEGAN Blood Orange Bliss Indica - 100mg

by Kanha Gummies

10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag Kanha Nano Vegan utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. With cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, it only takes 10-20 minutes on average to onset. Our Blood Orange Bliss gummies are juicy and sweet, and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind.

Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.