PURPLE DREAM AUTO EDITION

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds PURPLE DREAM AUTO EDITION

This auto-flowering plant is obtained by crossing our Purple Kush with a Purple Haze and our selected Ruderalis. The resulting plant is a beautiful and stunning combination of dark green leaves and bright purple flowers covered with abundant resin: a very particular and distinctive phenotype. This strain is ideal for beginners since it does not need any special care to obtain great results. The perfect plant to start home growing without prior experience.

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

