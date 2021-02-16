Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.
Be the first to review this product.