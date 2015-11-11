ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Dawg
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Alien Dawg

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 223 reviews

Alien Dawg

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 223 reviews

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

Effects

Show all

158 people reported 1378 effects
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

223

write a review

Find Alien Dawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Dawg nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Technology
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Alien Dawg
First strain child
Alien Reunion
child
Second strain child
Grape Dawg
child

Products with Alien Dawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Dawg nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup Winners

Most popular in