1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO. **Watermelon CBD Gummies** Our watermelon flavored CBD gummies are delicious and fulfilling. You will enjoy the natural-tasting and sweet flavors from our recipe which are refreshing and will help you maintain a lifestyle of wellness. It’s easy when relief tastes this good. 1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD
on September 19th, 2019
Amazing product! Worked like a charm!
Thank you for your review! Appreciate it.
on September 19th, 2019
I've ordered gummies from several different places in the past. These are MAGNIFICENT! They sent them with ice packs to ensure they didn't melt. The taste is amazing and they work really well. With my health issues, I always have a pack of these with me. I love Kat's and all their products!
Glad you liked our CBD gummies. Thank you for leaving us a review.
on September 19th, 2019
I’ve tried the watermelon gummies and they are fantastic! My friend knew I was having a hard time with anxiety since losing my baby girl and sent me some they were amazing! Anxiety melted away so fast! Can’t wait to order some for myself!
Very sorry to hear that Brandy. I hope you will be ok and if you ever need to talk feel free to reach out to us. Thank you for the kind words and review.