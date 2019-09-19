 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Gummies (watermelon)

CBD Gummies (watermelon)

by Kats Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (watermelon)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (watermelon)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (watermelon)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (watermelon)

$15.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO. **Watermelon CBD Gummies** Our watermelon flavored CBD gummies are delicious and fulfilling. You will enjoy the natural-tasting and sweet flavors from our recipe which are refreshing and will help you maintain a lifestyle of wellness. It’s easy when relief tastes this good. 1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

King_tut1845

Amazing product! Worked like a charm!

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Thank you for your review! Appreciate it.

scpalmettomom

I've ordered gummies from several different places in the past. These are MAGNIFICENT! They sent them with ice packs to ensure they didn't melt. The taste is amazing and they work really well. With my health issues, I always have a pack of these with me. I love Kat's and all their products!

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Glad you liked our CBD gummies. Thank you for leaving us a review.

Brandyware1

I’ve tried the watermelon gummies and they are fantastic! My friend knew I was having a hard time with anxiety since losing my baby girl and sent me some they were amazing! Anxiety melted away so fast! Can’t wait to order some for myself!

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Very sorry to hear that Brandy. I hope you will be ok and if you ever need to talk feel free to reach out to us. Thank you for the kind words and review.

About this brand

Kats Botanicals Logo
Kats Botanicals provides excellent quality CBD Oil for sale including CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Gummies, CBD Salve, and CBD Isolate. Elevate your mind and body with our all-natural Hemp oil-based products. Kats Botanicals offers a wide variety of options for wellness-minded individuals who are looking for a more naturalistic approach to their daily lives. Have you always wanted to try pure CBD Oil? Perhaps you have a question we can answer about this amazing botanical? Introduce your mind and body to this wonderful plant called hemp, it’s molecular characteristics are called CBD, and you will enjoy a wellness minded lifestyle naturalistic evangelicals are benefitting from on a daily basis.