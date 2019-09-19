1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
1000mg – Our most popular CBD tincture. Find inner balance, calm, and focus so you can live in the present and have a better day. **All-Natural & Organic Pure CBD Hemp Oil** Our CBD hemp oil contains all-natural, all-organic ingredients grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and chemical-free. No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency formulas contain only the purest ingredients sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are. Our whole-plant approach means our pure CBD oil products contain additional cannabinoids and nutrients found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant for maximum benefit. We use organic MCT oil — a superfood made from coconut oil — as the carrier oil to stabilize and increase the effects of CBD oil bioavailability. We test and re-test every batch of our hemp oil for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise. Enjoy the health benefits all-natural, hemp-derived CBD can make to your quality of life. **Benefits of CBD Hemp Oil** With less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), our CBD hemp oil is not psychoactive. THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, and causes the side effects of getting “high” often associated with the marijuana plant. However, unlike THC, pure CBD oil is not psychoactive. This quality makes the use of CBD hemp products an appealing option for those looking for relief without the psychoactive effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.
on September 19th, 2019
Long time bouts of insomnia & every OTC or prescribed solution has failed miserably & usually makes me more awake & very drowsy the following day. This CBD oil has been a life saver though. Just a bit before bed & I am out quickly & sleep through the night & even better I feel well rested when I wake up with absolutely no side effects that I've noticed.
This Full Spectrum Oil is definitely the best out there. Nice dark amber looking color and very terpy taste. Thank you for the review.
on September 19th, 2019
I purchased the 1000mg CBD oil for my daughter. She’s a Type 1 diabetic with hypothyroidism and high anxiety. Doctors don’t want to put her on anymore meds so we decided to give this wonderful oil a try. She takes a half a dropper to help get her through the day. Great price from what I’ve seen elsewhere. It’s been a lifesaver for both of us! Thank you!
Makes us very happy that we can help your daughter! Thank you for the 5* review my friend!
on September 18th, 2019
You can’t go wrong with the excellent CBD oil from Kat’s Botanicals. It is a wonderful product and I am so happy I found it. I highly recommend it.
You rock! Thank you for the review.