KAYA Non-Solvent Extracts

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA’s non-solvent products are handmade using only water or heat. Our Bubble Hash is hand washed and dry-cured. Like all KAYA products, our non-solvent products are made using only our own, mountain-grown flower. ･ Full gram ･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Bubble Hash (standard, 120 µ, pressed), Rosin, and Kief - Check out our menu for availability! ･ Made without solvents ･ Potent, full-spectrum effects

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

