KAYA Sol•Stix - Mixed Indica 1:1 Cartridge

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA Sol•Stix - Mixed Indica 1:1 Cartridge

About this product

KAYA Sol•Stix are high cannabidiol (CBD) distillate cartridges. CBD, a compound found in the cannabis plant, is an effective medicine for treating a number of ailments without intense psychoactive effects. This distillate is made from our in-house, premium mountain-grown ACDC, Critical Mass, or Harlequin cannabis strains – never synthetic nor hemp-derived. The cannabis undergoes a distillation process for a pure and potent, solvent-free result. By using Jupiter's C-Cell Core technology, our Sol•Stix offers an effortless vaping experience completed with a sleek and efficient cartridge. KAYA cartridges ONLY contain our clear distillate and organic terpenes. We DO NOT USE Vitamin E Acetate, PEG, PG, lipid-based products, or any other cutting/thickening agents in our cartridges. • High CBD Cartridges • Always cannabis-derived, never synthetic • No MCT, PEG, or VG • Great for many forms of relief without intense psychoactive effects When to use: Sol•Stix are ideal for patients seeking a variety of personalized, medicinal benefits.

About this brand

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

