KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the CCell Core technology. When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.