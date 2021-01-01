Keef Mocktail Xtreme - Pineapple 500mg
About this product
Keef Mocktail Pineapple XTREME contains 500mg of THC. The pineapple flavor will give you the feeling of being in tropical paradise! This higher dosed product was specifically designed for Medical patients with higher tolerances. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like shot! The choice is yours. Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
About this brand
Keef Brands
