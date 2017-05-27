Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Kevy Bar Coconutty is infused with our special blend of organic hybrid cannabis extract. The Kevy Bar Coconutty is a bar filled with the finest coconut milk, shredded coconut and natures best honey. The Coconutty is then topped with almonds and covered with a beautifully smooth coating of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!
on May 27th, 2017
Love this candy bar!!!! Awesome taste and the effects are long lasting. You can tell all the ingredients are top notch. A MUST TRY if you're looking for pain relief that last, and who doesn't like a good candy bar? Awesome product I give it a 2thumbs up!
on May 27th, 2017
"One a day keeps the doctor away " !! They don't get you so high that you think you can fly it's just the right amount. I've eaten other edibles before that all I wanted was for it to be over but these are perfect and not to mention DELICIOUS!!!
on May 27th, 2017
Love love love Kevy Bars, After a few years of having insomnia, A friend introduced me to these, i was amazed, it tastes like snicker bar. On those sleepless nights, I nowi eat a half of one, it helps me relax and get some sleep. It's my favorite little treat!