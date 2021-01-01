 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Khalifa Kush Pre-Roll
Hybrid

Khalifa Kush Pre-Roll

by Khalifa Kush

Write a review
Khalifa Kush Cannabis Pre-rolls Khalifa Kush Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Take one gram of the acclaimed Khalifa Kush flower, grind it up and fill one of the finest cones. We’ve done all the work for you to create this flavorful, slow-burning pre-roll for your enjoyment.

About this brand

Khalifa Kush Logo
Khalifa Kush was initially created as a strain for Wiz himself back in 2012, a hybrid OG tailored specifically for his personal tastes, and held closely within his private stashes in LA. In 2016 the first line of Khalifa Kush products were released to the public, establishing the Khalifa Kush brand, now available in Nevada, Arizona & Utah. Our R&D team is currently developing multiple genetics with Khalifa Kush lineage, being refined and tested by Wiz before public release. Khalifa Kush products are available in multiple forms including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Whatever you're looking for, Wiz and the KK team have you covered.

About this strain

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review