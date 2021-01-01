Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Take one gram of the acclaimed Khalifa Kush flower, grind it up and fill one of the finest cones. We’ve done all the work for you to create this flavorful, slow-burning pre-roll for your enjoyment.
Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
