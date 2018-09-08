Cheyenne1991
on September 8th, 2018
I love this strain a lot! Keeps me very relaxed and helps me with my sleeping troubles.
Flavor Profile: Pungent Grape with Strong Kush Understones Strain Effects: Relaxed and Very Happy and Visually Appealing Genetic Background: Grape Stomper x The White
