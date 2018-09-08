 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Grape Stomper

by Khush Kush

About this product

Flavor Profile: Pungent Grape with Strong Kush Understones Strain Effects: Relaxed and Very Happy and Visually Appealing Genetic Background: Grape Stomper x The White

1 customer review

write a review

Cheyenne1991

I love this strain a lot! Keeps me very relaxed and helps me with my sleeping troubles.

About this brand

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!