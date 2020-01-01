 Loading…
LittleHelpers Calm

by Kikoko

Introducing Kikoko's Little Helpers - Cannabis-infused botanical mints. Kikoko Little helpers are packed with micro-dosed, cannabinoids, vitamins, and plant adaptogens. Tiny in size, the mints are discreet and perfect for someone whose on-the-go. The best way to take the edge off without worrying about getting too high, these perfect purse dwellers contain organic moringa (a leaf that's crammed with vitamins and minerals), L-Theanine (a plant amino acid clinically proven to aid relaxing and destressing, Lavender (a calmative) and spearmint, a digestive and memory aid packed with antioxidants). Little Helpers are sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan!

Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.