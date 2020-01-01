Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Positivi-Tea is our strongest THC blend with a 2:1 ratio THC and CBD. This formula can provide relief from feelings of anxiety and stress and bring on more joy and laughter. The dominant peppermint taste beautifully masks the cannabis taste. Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active. Note: This product contains naturally-occurring caffeine from the green tea leaves. Psychoactivity: This tea will give most users a very pleasant high. Suggested Uses: - Daytime use for higher tolerances - Caffeinated and uplifting - Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time - 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC - Contains high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.
