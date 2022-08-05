About this product
Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active.
Note: This product contains naturally-occurring caffeine from the green tea leaves.
Psychoactivity: This tea will give most users a very pleasant high.
Suggested Uses:
- Daytime use for higher tolerances
- Caffeinated and uplifting
- Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time
- 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC
- Contains a high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.