Sensuali-Tea 7mg THC (Single Serving)

by Kikoko

Write a review
About this product

Sensuali-Tea is our tea designed to boost libido and intensify orgasm. Studies have shown that moderate doses of THC can have an aphrodisiac effect, particularly for women (high THC can have the opposite effect). Low amounts of THC improve tactile sensation and induce a sense of euphoria. The tea has a delicious aroma that is both spicy and sweet, completely masking any cannabis taste. Organic ingredients: hibiscus, rose petals, orange peel, lavender, cardamom, cloves, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active. 7mg THC per individual sachet Each pouch contains 1 sachet Suggested Uses: - Great for creating sensual intention with partner or self - Fun at parties and terrific for stimulating conversation - Perfect functional dose for those with some cannabis tolerance - Replacement for alcoholic beverage on a night out - THC stimulates the hypothalamus, which stimulates sexual arousal

About this brand

Kikoko Logo
Kikoko uses the purest, top-shelf cannabis, herbs and tea leaves. Our cannabis is organically sun-grown in Mendocino, the heart of the Emerald Triangle. We use medical-grade, CO2-extract cannabis oil to create KikoGold, our natural, water-soluble ingredient. Our teas are all-organic, pesticide- and toxin-free sourced from sustainable, artisanal farms. Kikoko is a women-owned company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. We offer all-organic, low-dose, cannabis-infused herbal teas. Based on clinical research, each tea is designed for a purpose in mind, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs and herb terpenes for mood, libido, sleep and pain. Caring deeply about what we put into our own bodies, we test everything thoroughly to ensure all our products are pesticide, mold, and toxin-free and accurately dosed.