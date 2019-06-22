 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)

Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)

by Kikoko

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kikoko Edibles Beverages Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)
Kikoko Edibles Beverages Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)
Kikoko Edibles Beverages Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)
Kikoko Edibles Beverages Tranquili-Tea 3mg THC / 5mg CBN (Single Serving)

About this product

Tranquili-Tea is formulated to help people fall and stay asleep. CBN produces a sedative and relaxing effect that induces sleep, while THC increases sleep duration. Our herb blend includes chamomile and valerian root, which have been used throughout time as sleep agents. Organic ingredients: peppermint, chamomile, valerian root, lemon myrtle, licorice root, rosemary, lemongrass, lavender, cornflower petals, and KikoGold cannabis active. 5mg CBN / 3mg THC per individual sachet Each pouch contains 1 sachet Suggested Uses: - Unique cannabinoid ratio helps users fall and stay asleep - Synergistic herbs relieve anxiety and have sedative effects - For less nighttime fluid, steep in half the water (potency the same) - Best drunk 60 minutes before lights out - May help migraines

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

birdiemama

I'm an avid primo tea drinker and Tranquili-Tea is absolutely delicious, aromatic, and soothing. The bag is beautiful and I got two full steeps from just one. Highly recommended.

About this brand

Kikoko Logo
Kikoko uses the purest, top-shelf cannabis, herbs and tea leaves. Our cannabis is organically sun-grown in Mendocino, the heart of the Emerald Triangle. We use medical-grade, CO2-extract cannabis oil to create KikoGold, our natural, water-soluble ingredient. Our teas are all-organic, pesticide- and toxin-free sourced from sustainable, artisanal farms. Kikoko is a women-owned company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. We offer all-organic, low-dose, cannabis-infused herbal teas. Based on clinical research, each tea is designed for a purpose in mind, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs and herb terpenes for mood, libido, sleep and pain. Caring deeply about what we put into our own bodies, we test everything thoroughly to ensure all our products are pesticide, mold, and toxin-free and accurately dosed.