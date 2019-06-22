birdiemama
on June 22nd, 2019
I'm an avid primo tea drinker and Tranquili-Tea is absolutely delicious, aromatic, and soothing. The bag is beautiful and I got two full steeps from just one. Highly recommended.
Tranquili-Tea is formulated to help people fall and stay asleep. CBN produces a sedative and relaxing effect that induces sleep, while THC increases sleep duration. Our herb blend includes chamomile and valerian root, which have been used throughout time as sleep agents. Organic ingredients: peppermint, chamomile, valerian root, lemon myrtle, licorice root, rosemary, lemongrass, lavender, cornflower petals, and KikoGold cannabis active. 5mg CBN / 3mg THC per individual sachet Each pouch contains 1 sachet Suggested Uses: - Unique cannabinoid ratio helps users fall and stay asleep - Synergistic herbs relieve anxiety and have sedative effects - For less nighttime fluid, steep in half the water (potency the same) - Best drunk 60 minutes before lights out - May help migraines
