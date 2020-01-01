About this product

A BLEND FOR RESTFUL SLEEP & SERENITY Shut Eye™ is formulated with soothing cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in bedtime strains. This balanced medley of 5mg CBN and 5mg CBD will help you sleep through the night and wake up feeling refreshed. Hints of Mint and Chamomile. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Peppermint, Chamomile, Vanilla), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Beet, Annatto), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes Available Dosages Standard | 5mg CBN + 5mg CBD per Slip | 10 Slips per pack