  5. Kin Slips | Sublingual Strips | Shut Eye CBN - Discontinued

by Kin Slips

$56.00MSRP

About this product

A BLEND FOR RESTFUL SLEEP & SERENITY Shut Eye™ is formulated with soothing cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in bedtime strains. This balanced medley of 5mg CBN and 5mg CBD will help you sleep through the night and wake up feeling refreshed. Hints of Mint and Chamomile. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Peppermint, Chamomile, Vanilla), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Beet, Annatto), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes Available Dosages Standard | 5mg CBN + 5mg CBD per Slip | 10 Slips per pack

About this brand

Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life. Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.