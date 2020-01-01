Brought to you by your favorite cannabis concentrates brand. K.I.N.D. Concentrates CBD offers a choice of Pure CBD and Full Spectrum CBD products suitable for everyone. Our products contain real, high-quality cannabinoids, with all their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Made with American-grown hemp with organic practices and seeds that have been proven to have a track record of high potency of CBD cannabinoids and low potency of THC (under 0.03%).