 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Unflavored CBD Tincture

Unflavored CBD Tincture

by KIND Concentrates CBD

Write a review
KIND Concentrates CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Unflavored CBD Tincture

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Organic, natural, All-American grown and made CBD – as well as a blend of other beneficial cannabinoids, natural terpenes and phytonutrients. This makes rinctures ideal for experienced users and newcomers to the world of CBD alike.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KIND Concentrates CBD Logo
Brought to you by your favorite cannabis concentrates brand. K.I.N.D. Concentrates CBD offers a choice of Pure CBD and Full Spectrum CBD products suitable for everyone. Our products contain real, high-quality cannabinoids, with all their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Made with American-grown hemp with organic practices and seeds that have been proven to have a track record of high potency of CBD cannabinoids and low potency of THC (under 0.03%).