  3. KIND Concentrates CBD

About KIND Concentrates CBD

Brought to you by your favorite cannabis concentrates brand. K.I.N.D. Concentrates CBD offers a choice of Pure CBD and Full Spectrum CBD products suitable for everyone. Our products contain real, high-quality cannabinoids, with all their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Made with American-grown hemp with organic practices and seeds that have been proven to have a track record of high potency of CBD cannabinoids and low potency of THC (under 0.03%).

Hemp CBD tinctures

