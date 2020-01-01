Star 91
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This strain has an insanely delicious sweet fruity candy flavor with a notable hint of cotton candy upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of diesel. Purple Majik buds have long and fluffy spade-shaped, dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, vivid orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted crystal trichomes.
Taking it way back by crossing an Heirloom Purple clone with Mandarin Sunset, Purple Majik by Ethos Genetics is a fast-growing and terpy cultivar. Flowers range in color from fuchsia to rust orange to nearly black depending on phenos and growing conditions. The terpene profile offers notes of cotton candy, blueberry muffins, grapes, and gas. Breeders celebrate this strain for having similar characteristics to Purple Urkle, so if you miss that classic purple strain, give Purple Majik a shot.
Be the first to review this product.