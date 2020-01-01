 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Majik

by Kind Tree

Purple Majik

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This strain has an insanely delicious sweet fruity candy flavor with a notable hint of cotton candy upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of diesel. Purple Majik buds have long and fluffy spade-shaped, dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, vivid orange hairs and a coating of frosty purple-tinted crystal trichomes.

About this brand

Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable medical marijuana experience. Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as; a commitment to clean, healthy soil and the use of organic growing techniques, no chemical pesticides, water reclamation systems to preserve our precious resources, and the use of both natural sunlight and supplemental LED lighting to keep our electricity usage low. Our master grower personally inspects every harvest for plants that exhibit the absolute finest expression of each cultivar, showcasing exceptional plant health, trichome sheen, aroma, color, flavor profile and cannabinoid content. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience. From our stash to yours, these strains feature rare and unique genetic profiles that are difficult to find. We are always on the hunt for rare and special genetics for our regional markets, and with world-famous strains like Cherry Garcia, Zour Apples, Grandpas Stash, Ecto Cooler, Golden Goat, Ice Cream Punch and Purple Majik, our team has the ability to consistently bring new and exciting products to market. Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.

About this strain

Purple Majik

Purple Majik

Taking it way back by crossing an Heirloom Purple clone with Mandarin Sunset, Purple Majik by Ethos Genetics is a fast-growing and terpy cultivar. Flowers range in color from fuchsia to rust orange to nearly black depending on phenos and growing conditions. The terpene profile offers notes of cotton candy, blueberry muffins, grapes, and gas. Breeders celebrate this strain for having similar characteristics to Purple Urkle, so if you miss that classic purple strain, give Purple Majik a shot.

 

