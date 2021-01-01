Sour Tangie
Like its parent strains, this bud is most infamous for its insanely mouthwatering flavor. Sour Tangie has a smell of pungent sour citrus that has an earthy diesel bouquet as the bud is smoked. The taste is of sour earthy citrus that has a sharp pungent diesel aftertaste upon exhale that intensifies as you smoke. Sour Tangie buds have medium-sized grape-shaped dark olive green nugs with bright surprisingly pink undertones, rich purple hairs, and a frosty layer of lavender hued fine crystal trichomes.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
