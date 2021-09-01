About this product

Like its parent strains, this bud is most infamous for its insanely mouthwatering flavor. Sour Tangie has a smell of pungent sour citrus that has an earthy diesel bouquet as the bud is smoked. The taste is of sour earthy citrus that has a sharp pungent diesel aftertaste upon exhale that intensifies as you smoke. Sour Tangie buds have medium-sized grape-shaped dark olive green nugs with bright surprisingly pink undertones, rich purple hairs, and a frosty layer of lavender hued fine crystal trichomes.