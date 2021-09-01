Kind Tree Cannabis
About this product
Like its parent strains, this bud is most infamous for its insanely mouthwatering flavor. Sour Tangie has a smell of pungent sour citrus that has an earthy diesel bouquet as the bud is smoked. The taste is of sour earthy citrus that has a sharp pungent diesel aftertaste upon exhale that intensifies as you smoke. Sour Tangie buds have medium-sized grape-shaped dark olive green nugs with bright surprisingly pink undertones, rich purple hairs, and a frosty layer of lavender hued fine crystal trichomes.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
