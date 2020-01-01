 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Salts 250mg

CBD Bath Salts 250mg

by King Buddha CBD

Write a review
King Buddha CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Salts 250mg
King Buddha CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Salts 250mg
King Buddha CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Salts 250mg

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Relax and soothe your body with our King Buddha CBD Bath Salts. Our all-natural blend of essential oils and minerals provides you with a beneficial, warming and invigorating bath experience. After soaking in our salt for 15 to 20 minutes, your joints and muscles can start to feel soothed and relaxed. Each heaping scoop of bath salt contains approximately 20mg of Broad Spectrum CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

King Buddha CBD Logo
King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.