 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD + Melatonin Soft Gels 1000mg

CBD + Melatonin Soft Gels 1000mg

by King Buddha CBD

Write a review
King Buddha CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD + Melatonin Soft Gels 1000mg
King Buddha CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD + Melatonin Soft Gels 1000mg

$84.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

King Buddha CBD Melatonin Soft Gels are created with patented, water-soluble CBD technology. We use Broad Spectrum CBD, other Phyto-cannabinoids, and naturally present terpenes. This all-natural combination enhances the effectiveness of the CBD. This product contains 25mg of CBD per soft gel. Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced in the body that is closely involved in the natural sleep cycle. It is commonly used by individuals who experience occasional sleeplessness, jet lag, or want to improve their quality of rest. Melatonin is a supplement that works in harmony with your natural sleep cycle to support a sound night's sleep so you can awaken refreshed.* Studies show Melatonin is an excellent choice for people who wish to improve the quality of their sleep.* Benefits of TAKING MELATONIN CBD Soft Gels Convenience. Our CBD capsules are great for those who already take pills or vitamins before bed. In addition, they are great for customers who don’t want to manually calculate their dose with a tincture dropper. HOW MANY SHOULD I TAKE? Take 1 or 2 gel caps 30 – 60 minutes before sleep is desired!*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

King Buddha CBD Logo
King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.